Well, here we go again!
The snow and cold made its annual visit to the north country a tad early this year. Residents began seeing the white stuff late last week, and driving conditions turned hazardous beginning Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Monday for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties. The region got several inches of snow over the last few days, and more is expected throughout the rest of the week. Predicted temperatures will range from 14 degrees today to 37 degrees on Friday and 25 degrees on Saturday.
All of upstate New York is be affected by the periodic storms. And winter isn’t scheduled to officially begin for more than a month!
Drivers should make sure their vehicles are ready for the tricky road conditions heading our way. People need to exercise caution with ice and snow on the streets. It’s been awhile since we’ve had to commute in these conditions, so we all need to be careful on the road and ease into the new scenario.
Make sure your vehicle has been winterized and contains adequate provisions if emergencies occur. This is especially important for people who will be driving long distances for Thanksgiving in two weeks.
Items to have in your car should include a battery-powered radio, flashlight, extra batteries, blanket, booster cables, bottled water, nonperishable high-energy foods, fire extinguisher, first-aid kit and manual, maps, shovel, flares, tire repair kit and pump, spare tire, snowbrush and ice scraper, bag of sand, extra windshield fluid as well as and winter boots and clothes for the trunk.
Also make sure to have your cellphone with you and that it is properly charged. If you’re stuck somewhere on a highway, it may take some time before someone can reach you if snow piles up. Don’t get caught in a jam without a phone that has a long enough charge for the potential wait.
Let family or friends know when you’ll be on the road. Make sure your car insurance is updated and that you have the proper documentation with you while driving. Signing up for roadside assistance with your insurance carrier or an automotive group would be helpful.
Just as important, we need to be prepared to help each other out this winter. Many people have limited resources to make it through the season, so it’s up to all of us to offer assistance.
Check in with loved ones, particularly elderly people, when the snowfall gets intense this season. Some individuals are stuck in their homes once conditions worsen. Offer to do shopping or other errands for them if they can’t get out.
Provide weather-appropriate coats and clothing to groups that will distribute them to people in need. Churches often undertake this work, so find ones with worthwhile programs. The Salvation Army operates thrift stores and could always use donations.
Identify food pantries in your area, and give what you can. Bad weather conditions usually hit poorer individuals hard, and local pantries work wonders to address issues of food insecurity. With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, families living on modest incomes will welcome the generosity of their neighbors.
There’s no question that winter is a time to be enjoyed, and the snowy weather offers us much fun.
Many people look forward each year to this season.
But it will pose challenges, and being prepared for them is wise. Lending a hand to those in need of help will make things much easier for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.