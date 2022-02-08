Resting along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Sackets Harbor offers a breathtaking view of nature.
And the village has embarked upon a wonderful project to encourage people to take advantage of the scenery. It conjures memories of previous winters when outdoor opportunities were plentiful.
Mayor Alex Morgia announced that Sackets Harbor is creating an ice skating rink on Lake Ontario in the area of Navy Point Marina. This is in addition to other activities being planned.
“In years past, residents and visitors enjoyed ice skating behind the fire hall and village offices. This year, and most likely years to come, they’ll have the option to take in a more picturesque view as they skate in the harbor. Mayor Alex M. Morgia said the rink is about the size of a basketball court. After snow blowing the area, the village will run an auger, similar to those used by ice fishermen, one on each side. With a gas-powered water pump, the rink will be sprayed with lake water to smooth it over and ensure the area is solid,” according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “As with many summer tourist locations, winters are a lot quieter in Sackets, with fewer people visiting in the colder months. To counteract this, the village wants to offer winter activities like a cornhole league that meets in the ballroom on Thursdays; ice skating and potentially a trail groomer to help clear snow after a fresh fall; and allow cross-country skiers and snowshoers to get out and enjoy the trails around the village.”
Morgia said the village may create two ice rinks in the future.
“Something I learned this year talking to the [Department of Public Works] was once mid-February and early March hits, the rink out back of the fire hall doesn’t really stay frozen because the ground temperature melts easier there. The ice on the lake in the harbor stays longer,” Morgia said, the article reported. “So what they said was in the future, what we might do is in November, aim for putting the rink behind the fire hall because that time of year it’s not safe to be on the lake. And then once the lake is nice and frozen, we can either have two for a little bit or switch over to having one on the water.”
This is a terrific idea, and we commend village officials for pursuing it. With concerns over the novel coronavirus still prevalent, being outdoors is safer than attending indoor events. This is something everyone can take part in.
We hope Sackets Harbor residents will take advantage of the ice rink when it opens. Don’t allow another north country winter pass by without enjoying what it has to offer.
