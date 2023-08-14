As we approach the middle of August, the furthest thing from our minds is winter weather.
But a state agency made this issue front and center last week. The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services previously commissioned an independent report be conducted on New York’s response to massive snowfall in the Buffalo area in December. Consultancy firm Guidehouse Inc. prepared the report and released it Aug. 4.
In late December, Western New York was socked with a major storm. About 4 feet of snow hit the region accompanied by bitter cold temperatures. The storm resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people; some sources put this number at 47.
“Several issues were alleged in the report, including the state’s emergency alert system not being used due to a low number of subscribers. The report also notes local and state entities were allegedly unfamiliar with coordination efforts and the state’s emergency operations center was not staffed properly,” according to a story published Aug. 4 by Spectrum News. “The state’s comprehensive emergency management plan centered in part around clearing roadways. There was also reportedly no specific chapter in that plan specifically covering blizzards. Another issue highlighted is the state and Erie County allegedly using two different types of emergency management software that were not entirely compatible with one another, which is now being disputed.”
Following what came to be known as the Buffalo Blizzard, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul ordered an independent report be conducted to pinpoint where the state’s response process may be improved.
“Simply put, this storm was a mountain-top blizzard over a major American city at sea level — something we have never been seen before,” state Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jacqueline Bray said in a news release issued Aug. 4. “Our No. 1 job is to keep New Yorkers safe and with climate change continuing to cause unprecedented extreme weather, it was critical we study this response and find ways to further strengthen the state’s emergency operations. We thank Guidehouse for [its] work on this important review and look forward to implementing its recommendations.”
Guidehouse’s report chronicled what occurred during the storm. It made recommendations focusing on four themes:
■ Communications: Grow the subscriber base for NY-Alert (an app through which people may receive information about emergencies in their areas); ensure the risks associated with weather events are clearly communicated; and communicate government actions consistently with all partners.
■ Technology: Ensure the universal use of a single emergency response software for incident management in the state; standardize local operations by enhancing trainings for New York Responds, including more in-person trainings; and create shorter user-friendly desk guides to supplement existing instructional documentation on the use of NYR.
■ Capacity: Enhance the County Emergency Preparedness Assessment to assist in understanding local capacity; encourage counties to seek local emergency management accreditation; and develop a shared vision of roles and responsibilities for emergency management with local partners.
■ Coordination: draft a blizzard-specific annex for the Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan to establish a consistent approach and expectation; conduct additional routine tabletop exercises designed to address unique regional risks and include local participation; and consider staffing adjustments in the State Emergency Operations Center to close information gaps.
While Northern New York received its own onslaught of snow and freezing conditions during this period last year, Western New York had it worse. The reality is that this could have happened to us. We urge state authorities to review this report carefully and put its recommendations into effect to enhance New York’s responses to emergencies.
