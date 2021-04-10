Representatives of the Thousand Islands Land Trust want to complete renovations to the McCarn Creek bridge by the end of summer.
The trestle structure runs through TILT’s S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve in Clayton. The stone-foundation bridge, 160 feet long and 60 feet high, needs improvements to its girder bearings, wood support beams, decking and safety rails.
Seeing the bridge renovated has long been a goal of TILT. Completing this project would connect a portion of the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail.
But the $50,000 that TILT received from the state Conservation Partnership Program cover only one-third of the needed improvements. So representatives of the organization are looking to community residents to donate whatever they can to this endeavor.
“A portion of the fundraising goal is designated for long-term maintenance of the Rivergate Trail and is pledged to be matched with a $100,000 grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation. The matching funds will establish an endowment for the stewardship of the bridge and trail,” according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The bridge is currently fenced off to the public, and trail users traverse the creek beneath the bridge to make the crossing. The bridge project is part of a TILT trail extension that broke ground in 2019. The goal: Connect the village of Clayton seven miles southeast to the hamlet of LaFargeville.
“Now idle for some 50 years, rail lines originating in Clayton were heavily trafficked in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, before the dawn of extensive systems for motor vehicles,” the article reported. “By the 1990s, Louise ‘Sissy’ Danforth, TILT executive director at the time, launched a land acquisition campaign to develop the bygone rail landscape into a recreational trail. An early section of the Rivergate Trail stretched from LaFargeville to Black Creek Road in the town of Clayton, and with additional land secured in 2011 — now the Ingerson Preserve — TILT previously extended the trail from Black Creek Road to the village line. A new one-mile section of trail was completed between Clayton’s municipal limits and TILT’s Ingerson Preserve in 2019, but the trail dead-ends at the McCarn Creek bridge just outside the village — unless you wade through the water.”
TILT understands the importance of its relationship with state government. These partnerships help preserve natural areas.
“We’re incredibly fortunate to operate in a state that recognizes the real values that land trusts, public open spaces and outdoor recreational opportunities offer to our communities,” TILT Assistant Director Spencer T. Busler said recently in a news release, according to the story. “The Conservation Partnership Program’s funding toward the McCarn Creek trestle bridge is a prime example of this recognition.”
For more than 35 years, TILT “has helped safeguard the regional landscape of the 1000 Islands by accepting conservation easements, acquiring property and by establishing accessible areas available for public enjoyment,” according to the group’s website. “Currently, TILT protects over 11,000 acres of land, both fee-owned land and conservation easements, including important wetland, grassland and woodland habitat. This includes 10 Signature Preserves and 21 miles of trails that are open to the public, year-round.”
TILT has set a June deadline for its fundraising effort. Call TILT Director of Development and Communications Terra Bach at 315-686-5345 or send an email to tbach@tilandtrust.org for more information on contributing.
