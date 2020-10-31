Michael F. Young of Lowville is running to become a state Supreme Court judge in the Fifth Judicial District. He is running for an open seat caused by the retirement of the Kevin G. Young of Syracuse, who is not related to him.
Retiring Judge Young was elected in 2006, taking a seat that was traditionally held by a judge from Oneida County in the eastern part of the judicial district made up of Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Over the years, the Fifth Judicial District has consistently elected judges who represent the full geographical diversity of the region.
Judge Young’s victory in 2006 disrupted that pattern, taking a judgeship from Oneida County. Thus, Onondaga County had an extra judge.
While Michael Young does not come from Oneida County, he comes with a background in the law developed during a lifelong career practicing law in Lewis County. This included a stretch as district attorney.
His opponent is Rory A. McMahon, a Syracuse City Court judge.
Mr. Young will bring justice closer to the homes of so many non-urban Northern New Yorkers. The best and fairest justice is always closest to home. Mr. Young will be closer to home.
