Even in sparsely populated regions such as Northern New York, tending to the emotional needs of young people can feel overwhelming.
Many factors play a role in how youths interact with others. Figuring out how to help them navigate the peaks and valleys of life in modern society is difficult.
The Alliance for Better Communities in Watertown held a summit last week to discuss substance use and mental health issues among young people. Nearly 100 people attended the conference, held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Tuesday in Wa-tertown. Those who participated represent local organizations providing services to youths.
“The goal of the summit is to create a communitywide workplan focused on youth engagement and empowerment to help reduce youth substance use and improve their social-emotional health,” according to information from the Alliance.
Shane Ryan, a 16-year law enforcement veteran, served as the keynote speaker for the summit. He has been involved with the Jefferson County Department of Probation, Jefferson County Youth Court and local schools as well as organizations such as Pivot.
“I’ve been doing this job for quite a few years now. I’ve seen lots of things change in the last 16 years, especially in our youth and our society,” he said, according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “I’ve seen youth have a big increase with drug abuse, with addiction and stuff like that.”
Anita Seefried-Brown is project director at the Alliance for Better Communities. She told those in attendance that she was delighted with the number of people who participated. Organizers expected only between 30 and 40 people to attend the summit.
Stephen A. Jennings, public health planner for the Jefferson County Department of Public Health, also spoke at the event. He said that attendees participated in the summit because they care about young people and believe many of them are at risk and need help.
This shows the value of such events. They bring together people with experience in addressing concerns pertaining to youths and how to address them.
Jefferson County conducted a survey of 4,666 young people. The results are trou-bling.
“The data from the survey shows the rise in youth mental health crises. One data point stated that, of the total number of young people surveyed, 658 considered attempting suicide, 536 made a plan to attempt suicide, and 169 attempted one time. One-third of those surveyed felt sad or depressed most days,” according to the story. “Alcohol use, binge drinking, marijuana use, e-cigarette use and other substance use increased among seventh-graders, and young people in the north country consistently rank higher than the national average for young people sur-veyed by Monitoring the Future, an organization that tracks substance use among the nation’s youth.
“Mr. Jennings said the purpose of the summit was to put youth ‘front and center’ when discussing substance use and mental health and ‘empower the youth them-selves’ when discussing these crises,” the article reported. “Part of the plan to help young people is to train youth leaders to be aware of problems and help oth-ers and to build community plans that focus on advocacy, community service, envi-ronmental awareness and law engagement that are youth-led.”
We commend the Alliance for Better Communities for organization this summit. It sparked constructive discussions on vital topics. This will lead to more focused so-lutions to the problems experienced by young people in the north country.
