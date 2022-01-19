Good government advocates weren’t pleased last year when Gov. Kathy Hochul authorized changes to the state’s Open Meetings Law, and they’re not thrilled that she extended the option for public bodies to bypass the act.
At the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state of emergency issued for New York led then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to implement an executive order altering the state OML. The order permitted elected officials to convene open meetings online rather than in person.
Throughout much of the health care crisis, this made sense. Avoiding crowds was vital in the quest to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
The state disaster emergency expired June 25, halting the provision of Cuomo’s executive order pertaining to the OML. This made sense as well since vaccinations were available and rates of infection were decreasing. Public officials could return to conducting their meetings in person as mandated by the OML with fewer fears of spreading the virus.
But in September, Hochul signed into law a measure passed by the state Legislature the month prior. It once again suspended the provision of the OML requiring in-person public meetings. The extension was scheduled to expire Saturday.
But legislators in Albany passed a law last week continuing this practice, and Hochul signed it Friday. What’s worse, it will go on until officials decide to end the state of emergency enacted for New York late last year.
“Hochul needed to sign the extension to the statute by the end of the weekend for public bodies to avoid violating the state’s Open Meetings Law by holding government meetings remotely,” according to a story published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Officials have relied on remote, live-streamed government meetings since the start of the [coronavirus] pandemic 22 months ago in March 2020. The popularity of virtual meetings has ebbed and flowed with the fluctuating virus transmission rate, which started reflecting a downturn to 16.3% positive on Friday, from 23.2% on Jan. 2.”
Holding public meetings remotely causes several major problems.
The biggest obstacle is that many people in rural parts of the state don’t have access to high-speed internet. So they either can’t watch the meetings at all or their ability to stream them is very limited. This means that numerous constituents cannot participate in meetings that are supposed to be open to the public.
Paul Wolf, president of the State Coalition for Open Government, raised another important issue. He said the law passed last week does not require governmental entities to hold public comment sessions during their meetings. And while the law mandates that public bodies record their meetings and make these available to residents, it doesn’t specify how this should be done, Wolf said.
Another concern is how public bodies conduct executive sessions. They are supposed to adjourn back to an open meeting once the executive session is completed. This allows elected officials to pass any measures stemming from the closed session and conclude the public meeting.
However, moving into executive session during a meeting held remotely often means public participation is over. People watching the meetings sometimes don’t know if any action was taken once the executive session was finished for another day — or longer. Elected officials who prefer to steer their plans away from public scrutiny could well take advantage of this secrecy option and avoid letting the cat out of the bag until it’s too late for constituents to do anything about it.
This is not how our government is supposed to operate. We understand the concern over being in close contact with other people during the pandemic, but public bodies still need to hold meetings — and those meetings must be open to the public. Hochul must work with state legislators to correct the flaws inherent in the law they recently passed.
