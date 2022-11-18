About 20 people attended the last Town of Canton Board meeting seeking information on the EDF Renewables’ solar farm project. The planned solar farm, known as the Rich Road Solar Project is a massive 1,700-acre project that will, in the words of Town Councilman James T. Smith, forever change Canton.
Several people at the meeting were concerned that they were just learning about the project. Some thought the project’s name was misleading. Most wanted to know what they could do to keep the solar farm from overwhelming the community,
EDF plans first surfaced in 2019. A story about the project appeared in the Watertown Daily Times in September of 2020. There have been several stories mentioning the project since then.
The project only became front-page news in the last few months as the company prepared to file its formal application with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting in December.
EDF has held two public information meetings about Rich Road. They mailed post cards to residents who reside close to the project. Most people, it seems, didn’t understand what the post cards were referring to and ignored them.
The project has been percolating below the surface for much of this year. There are several solar projects being proposed for the town of Canton. Most of them are 5-megawatt community solar projects that require about 40 acres of land and can be tucked away from sight.
EDF is not small. The project, if completed is intended to produce 240 megawatts of power. That is one-quarter of the power produced by the Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant.
The EDF project, in acreage, is the equivalent of about 43 community solar projects. The solar panels will extend from Irish Settlement Road to Miner Street Road and from Edy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village. Nearly the entire length of Old Route 11 will be swallowed up by solar arrays.
The opportunity for residents to get involved is now.
Documents about the project can be found at ores.ny.gov. There is not a lot there right now, but it is also the portal for residents to make comments.
Here is the tricky part. The Rich Road project, while being developed by one company is not planned to be built on just one person’s property. There are nearly 40 different parcels involved in the project and each owner has their own story about how this use of the land is what’s best for them.
It isn’t the individual parcels that are the problem, it is the scope and location of the entire project that is alarming.
There are many sides to this story and while we move forward in dealing with it, we need to remember that there are Canton residents on each side. Our discussions need to be frank and respectful, earnest and compassionate.
Mostly we need to spread the word.
“We all have to communicate this everywhere,” Councilor Robert T. Santamoor said at the town board meeting. “Tell your neighbors, tell your elected officials, your county elected officials, your state elected officials. Nothing will move if we just sit and talk about it here. We need to talk about it everywhere.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.