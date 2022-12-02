Enjoy Christmas traditions

‘Tis the season to be jolly, the song goes. ‘Tis also a season where it is easy to be cynical.
We are implored to shop, to shop local when we are not out Black Fridaying, or Cyber Mondaying. It comes at us online, on air and in print.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 4:46 pm
With apologies to John Green, Christmas can seem like it’s marketing all the way down.
Friday night at the Canton Village Park though, there was a glimpse of Christmas spirit properly placed and elegantly executed.
Hundreds of families lined up to give their children a chance to have a chat with Santa, get some hot chocolate and candy canes, listen to Christmas Carols and take selfies with Rudolph and Frosty.
A true community event like so many that are going on over the next few weeks in Northern New York.
There will be parades with Santa and breakfasts with Santa and Santa at the firehouse and Santa at the park.
All of them are community organized, run by volunteers and paid for by local donations and deserving of your attention.
As the Christmas Carols filled the air Friday night and the Christmas tree was lit and the children stood, somewhat patiently, in line gripping the hands of the moms and dads, while Father Christmas, asked each their name and each their Christmas wish before dispensing a small gift and a candy cane it was impossible for adults not to be transported to their youth.
A time when Christmas was magic and wonderful and filled with giddy, stomach-churning anticipation.
For a moment, the stress, the responsibility, the craziness, took a back seat to joy, to wonder, to celebration.
We understand that for many retail establishments, the holiday season can be the most important part of the year for revenue. It is important to us too.
Still, we are grateful to the folks who remind us of the Christmases of our youth when all you had to do to make good things happen, was be patient and be good.
Be sure to take the time to take part in a community celebration this season, it gives you some perspective.
And, consider local retailers when shopping. Keeping your money local can be your gift to the community.
