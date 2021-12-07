Today marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese military. This resulted in the United States entering World War II. Here is a tiny sampling of the numerous men and women from Northern New York who served in various capacities to preserve freedom around the world. Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, there are about 240,000 still alive. We honor their dedication to our country and the sacrifices that they and their families made to defeat tyranny.
