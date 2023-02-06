First responders deserve our thanks

Details on the tragic bus crash near Louisville Saturday were slow to emerge from officials.
When we were able to talk to those in a position to know, we heard words like, chaotic and gruesome.
It was clear that the crash that killed at least six people was horrific.
Of course, the victims and their families suffer the most and are the easiest with which to empathize.
At this writing, they were not local. How horrible to learn of your loved one being killed so arbitrarily and far away.
But, closer to home, there are other victims.
The first responders who arrived on the scene in the dark early on Saturday morning could not have been prepared for the carnage they would witness.
How difficult it must have been to maintain composure and go about the vital business of saving the survivors, securing the scene, and staying organized and on task while faced with such a tragedy.
How fortunate we are to have so many professional and volunteer people to stop what they were doing and take care of the business that so many others would be reluctant to even think about.
Those first responders who jumped into rescuing the wounded and tending to the dead suffered trauma too.
The results of that trauma might not be apparent now. It could show up in days, months, or even years. It might need time to make itself known.
“St. Lawrence County hasn’t seen a tragic accident like this as far back as I can remember,” said St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director Matthew R. Denner Sr. “Everyone did well on-scene. We had a great response from the agencies involved.”
We echo the words of Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, who late Saturday posted a message to first responders on Facebook: “I would like to express my deepest and sincerest gratitude and condolences to all of the victims, EMTs, first responders, Deputies and NYS Police of the St. Lawrence County and Franklin County areas. Your quick responses, service, and ability to adhere to such a gruesome event does not go unnoticed. I thank you and will continue to pray for those affected by today’s unfortunate events.”
