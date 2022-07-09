State officials have acted wisely in helping preserve a growing segment of the food service economy that appeared threatened by a new regulation that would have made it difficult for food truck operators to stay in business.
Food trucks have become a mainstay at farmers markets, craft fairs and festivals across the north country, giving entrepreneurs a chance to vend their products without needing to invest in a building or other equipment associated with a full-scale kitchen.
It also often brings the products to where potential customers already are, places they are likely to gather during nice weather when they are looking for a quick bite rather than a meal. The popularity of the mobile businesses has grown in recent years, with places such as Lewis County offering unique cuisine through its Food Truck Fridays through early September.
The practice appeared to be in jeopardy in early June when the state Department of State indicated it expected municipalities to enforce a 2020 change in state building codes regarding food trucks. Previously, the trucks had only to go through a state Department of Health inspection, mostly confined to food preparation safety, to operate, and to purchase a fire extinguisher.
The revised code, however, requires that food truck vendors install an ANSUL fire suppression system in the truck’s kitchen exhaust hood. This system could cost as much as $15,000.
Based on the revision, the city of Watertown sent its code enforcement officer to the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce’s Watertown Farm & Craft Market to inform food truck operators about the code change and the requirement that the new suppression systems would have to be installed.
Upon learning of the requirement, multiple vendors at the downtown Watertown market told the Watertown Daily Times that the additional expense was a bridge too far for their small business.
“If we have to get that, I’m gone,” said Douglas LaMont, who has operated a truck at the market for several years. “We don’t make $15,000 in a season.”
Fortunately, just before the start of the Fourth of July weekend, a Department of State official notified the city that it was reversing course on its earlier decision to strictly enforce the new regulation for existing food trucks. A state technical support official told the city that food trucks that legally existed before May 12 would be “grandfathered” in under the new requirement and would not have to make any constructional changes to their vehicles.
The official told the city in an email that the code change “causes no issues with any current vendors” the state was working with and these vendors would be notified of “revised interpretation” of the regulations and they would be issued all required operating permits.
That was the right decision by the state and a cause for relief for operators. It keeps the economic engine of small business running and assures that patrons of markets, festivals and fairs have the option of enjoying a distinctive meal or snack that otherwise might not be as readily accessible.
