The best laws are made slowly.
Following a public hearing, in which no comments were made by the public, the Canton Town Council enacted a moratorium against the construction of anaerobic digesters in the town.
The law will prohibit construction of digesters until the end of February 2023.
Anaerobic digestion, or methanization, uses the process of fermentation to break down organic matter from animals, plants or sewage to produce biogas.
The energy in biogas can be used like natural gas to provide heat and to generate electricity among other uses.
“There are very few towns with anaerobic digester laws within the state of New York,” Town Attorney Eric. J. Gustafson said. “It is primarily covered by the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation). But there is some indication that maybe Canton could be the source of one of those facilities and I think they are going to become more and more popular.”
A moratorium would give the town some “breathing space” before one is proposed, he said. During the moratorium, the town would be able to decide whether it needs zoning regulations, Mr. Gustafson said.
The law is aimed at third-party digesters, Town Councilman Robert J. Washo said.
A digester built on a farm would be considered an accessory use and be regulated by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
A third-party digester would be one that was built for commercial purposes in which a company would buy manure and other organic matter that would need to be trucked to the digester. The biogas would then need to sold and transported to its buyer of use.
The siting of such a plant would need to be carefully considered.
It was a wise move by the town council.
The development of alternative energy sources is important. Animal waste, which used to be a liability for farmers is becoming a valuable resource. However, how and where that resource is used needs to be controlled so its benefits come with as little impact to a host community as possible.
