New York expects high schools to have an 80% graduation rate. It is not as simple as counting the number of first-years, waiting four years and counting the number of seniors who walk across the stage to receive a diploma.
Administrators need to keep track of each student as they progress through their high school degree.
Students come and go, goals change, life happens.
At the end of each four-year period, a cohort of students eligible for graduation emerges and a percentage of success is determined.
At the Canton Central Board of Education meeting on Nov. 17, Hugh C. Williams Principal H. Doug Dominy presented 12 years worth of data on graduation rates to board members.
“What goes into graduation rate is not as simple as one would hope and expect,” he said. “There are lots and lots and lots of factors.”
The bottom line is that since 2017 the trend has been in the right direction.
That wasn’t the case when the data collection started. Twice, in 2014 and 2016, the grad rate dropped below the state’s 80% marker.
As Mr. Dominy said, there are many factors that go into graduation rates. There is one data point that sticks out in his report — dropout rates.
From 2011 to 2016, the school averaged a little more than six dropouts per year, with 2014 standing out at 11 dropouts.
From 2015 to 2022, the average number of dropouts has been 1.6 per year, including 2019 when there were no dropouts.
What has happened since 2011?
The high school has been adding staff. With the added staff comes more programs, more support, more people paying attention to students.
Sports, extracurricular activities, engaged faculty and an atmosphere of accomplishment combine to make school more attractive to students.
Nothing makes more of a difference in the outcome of a young person’s life than getting some sort of diploma from high school.
The efforts and results shown at Canton Central School should be lauded.
It will be interesting to see how the COVID-19 years affect the graduation rate data. But so far, there is no sign that current trends will not continue.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.