Smoke from wildfires occurring throughout Canada returned this last week to the north country.
Residents in Northern New York first observed an orange haze resulting from the wildfires in early June. Public health officials issued alerts pertaining to air quality in specific regions of the United States.
The wildfires have occurred in both Western Canada as well as in Quebec and Nova Scotia. This forced the evacuation of numerous individuals and disrupted the production of gas and oil.
The smoke drifting into New York resulted in the cancellation of many outside events. The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Alert for Northern New York.
The smoke subsided in the north country after a few days in early June. But the problem was magnified in New York City, which was rated as having the worst air quality in the world one day.
We had a reprieve from the smoke for a few weeks. But it returned to Northern New York more than a week ago.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced June 28 that every region of the state was under a health advisory. She also said that state officials will for the first time employ the wireless emergency alert system — used to deliver emergency alerts about severe weather events, AMBER alerts and national defense warning — to warn residents of poor air quality. When the air quality index of a region exceeds 200 for more than an hour, all cellphones connected to cell towers in that region will receive an alert warning them of the poor air quality.
The air quality index score for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region Reporting Area was 162 on the morning of June 29. People who are vulnerable to respiratory problems have been encouraged to take precautions.
“As more than 480 wildfires continue to burn in Canada, smoke from the fires is once again floating down to the [United States]. More than half of Canada’s fires are burning out of control and have already consumed as many as 7.9 million acres,” according to a story published June 28 by the American Red Cross.
If the smoke worsens the air quality, the Red Cross recommended the following steps to keep safe:
* Keep windows and doors closed. Choose a room you can close off from outside air.
* Use fans and air conditioning to stay cool.
* Set up a portable air cleaner or a filter to keep the air in this room clean even if it’s smoky in the rest of the building and outdoors.
* Avoid using candles, gas, propane, wood-burning stoves, fireplaces or aerosol sprays. And don’t fry or broil meat, smoke tobacco products or vacuum.
* If you have a central air conditioning system, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from the smoke. If your system has a fresh air intake, set the system to recirculate mode or close the outdoor intake damper.
* If you’re using a window air conditioner, make sure the seal between it and the window is as tight as possible and figure out how to close the outdoor air damper. For window air conditioning units, try running them on the fan mode. This will not bring in outside air, but circulate the air inside your home.
* If you’re in your car, set the air to recirculate.
* Pay attention to any health symptoms if you have asthma, COPD, heart disease, or are pregnant. Get medical help if you need it.
* Use N95 face masks or respirator masks. Make sure to cover both your nose and mouth.
Following common-sense guidelines should help us all remain safe. Keep an eye on those who are most vulnerable to problems, and take the necessary steps to mitigate issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.