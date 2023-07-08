Header

Flames and smoke created at a fire scene in Canada. Photo provided by DEC

Smoke from wildfires occurring throughout Canada returned this last week to the north country.

Residents in Northern New York first observed an orange haze resulting from the wildfires in early June. Public health officials issued alerts pertaining to air quality in specific regions of the United States.

