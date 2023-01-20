The former office of Canton Historian Linda A. Casserly looked like a movie set.
Those who had the privilege to visit there or glanced at it through the second-story window of the Canton Municipal Building might know what we mean.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 2:46 pm
The former office of Canton Historian Linda A. Casserly looked like a movie set.
Those who had the privilege to visit there or glanced at it through the second-story window of the Canton Municipal Building might know what we mean.
It was one of those places that looked like it predated the building surrounding it. As though the building was built around the historian’s office. How else could that canoe on the wall have gotten there?
Each visit — whether to do research, pick up or drop off a document, or just say hi — revealed something new to the visitor.
Was that poster always there?
Under the watchful eye of Silas Wright, the historian’s office was a treasure trove of precious artifacts of Canton’s past. It felt like one of those cluttered yet orderly places. It might look impossible to find anything, to the visitor. But Ms. Casserly could.
The historian’s office at 60 Main St. is now part of history.
In August, Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley announced that a deal had been struck to lease what was once the Kaplan Department store at the corner of Main Street and Riverside Drive for the new office of the Canton historian.
Since that time, a small army of volunteers have packed up, boxed and carefully transported artifacts and documents across the street to be categorized, organized and carefully put on display for all of Canton to see.
Not only will there be history on display, the office will allow residents to interact with history.
The new office has a library, a research room and a photo room dedicated to the histories of Morley, Pyrites, Rensselaer Falls, Brick Chapel and Crary Mills.
In the move, Ms. Casserly said she was helped immensely by Renice Bisnett, Rachael Towne and many more.
Canton has always been proud of its history and rightly so. From places of higher learning to manufacturing to statesmanship, Canton has been a pioneer.
Now, it is easier for Canton residents to appreciate that history. That’s a good thing.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.