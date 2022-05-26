A certain characteristic of communities with a vibrant downtown almost always includes the opportunity for people of mixed ages and backgrounds to gather for what most interests them.
College towns such as Ithaca, Oneonta or Geneseo are known for their diversity that often bring unique businesses, distinctive cultural activities and economic opportunities that create a core around which people can build a social life.
That’s why the announcement Monday that Jefferson Community College has formally kicked off its plans to locate its Entrepreneur Center on Franklin Street should he reason for optimism.
Talk of JCC establishing a downtown presence has been bandied about for years, with thoughts of creating accompanying space for high-tech startups. Similar enthusiasm swept the community in 2002 when Stream International announced it would bring more than 500 high-tech jobs to the former Woolworth’s department store site, with the hope that some of these workers would venture afield and start their own spinoff businesses. That effort gained little traction, but the seed was sown that downtown could be an attractive location for educated individuals to connect and share ideas.
The concept gained a big boost when Watertown was awarded $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding to focus on the rejuvenation of the city’s central district. Now, JCC is teaming up with Neighbors of Watertown to use $2.5 million in DRI funding to open an education center in the 120-year-old Strand theater and in an adjacent building containing six storefronts on Franklin Street.
The theater will be the centerpiece of the facility, with a large meeting room to accommodate 150 people, an audio/visual room and a conference room. A mezzanine atrium also will lead to a roof patio and garden. The center will also offer office space.
The center should help further revitalize a section of Franklin Street that had long been neglected, but that has become the home of several new businesses in recent years. The storefronts are slated to undergo major facade renovations as part of the DRI program.
“I think it’s awesome to see these two buildings be brought back to life again,” Donald Foote, who owned two businesses in the storefronts in the 1970s, told the Times at the ceremony starting the project, which is expected to be completed in about 15 months.
It would certainly be awesome to see all the storefronts occupied again and to see people wending their way from Franklin Street to shops and restaurants on Public Square.
That would be indicative of a vibrant downtown and JCC and Neighbors of Watertown are to be commended for their shared vision to reinvigorate a portion of the city’s center that might otherwise have been underutilized.
