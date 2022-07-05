Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.