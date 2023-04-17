As authorities continue to work on the design for renovating the Ogdensburg International Airport, they’ll take on another important task.
Last year, the state Department of Transportation awarded $18 million to the facility through its Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. This will finance a project to renovate and expand the airport’s terminal as well as make exterior enhancements.
The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority signed the grant agreement with the state in November. OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said he anticipates construction crews to complete the work by the end of 2024.
Lawrence said that design efforts will wrap up in May or June with bids ready to go out in August. Engineers have already received approval to begin surveying and environmental planning, he said.
This is good news as it shows that work on transforming the airport is moving along. Renovating the facility will improve operations and make it an even more appealing venue for travelers.
Representatives of the OBPA recently considered another important part of renewing the airport: developing a new marketing campaign. During their March meeting, members of the OBPA Facilities Committee heard a plan to undertake such a project.
Julie Margot, a visual design specialist who operates the Canadian-based julie margot design, discussed ideas for creating a new brand for Ogdensburg International Airport. She joined the committee’s meeting via Zoom to propose rethinking how the airport is promoted.
One way to accomplish this, she said, is by redesigning its signage. Margot told committee members that she reviewed three signs directing people to the airport, and they are all different.
“Ms. Margot noted that coming off … the international bridge, there’s a sign that’s just a pictogram of an airport pointing toward the turn off … the bridge. After that, there’s another sign that simply says ‘airport.’ The first sign in the area clearly pointing to Ogdensburg International Airport is coming in from Morristown, she noted,” according to a story published April 8 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Ms. Margot suggested all the signs be identical. She added that if they were to pay to rebrand the airport, the signs could be made to conform to any new color schemes. During Ms. Margot’s presentation over Zoom, she showed the committee photos of airports around the United States that did an entire branding overhaul and had directional signs on roads around the airport matching it to avoid confusion for out-of-area travelers.”
Also during the committee meetng, OBPA Director of Economic Development Anthony M. Adamczyk discussed incorporating green energy ideas into the airport’s finished design. He suggested building rooftop solar panels over the covered parking area and adding electronic vehicle charging stations.
Ogdensburg International Airport’s renovation project is an exciting endeavor that will modernize operations. It will complement other improvements made over the past few years at the facility. The airport has become a major regional transportation hub, and we’re impressed with how its growing.
“The project will involve constructing a new jet bridge to accommodate additional aircraft types and improve customer boarding. To accommodate current and future airlines at the airport, additional ticketing counters will be installed,” the article reported. “The project also includes installation of a dedicated rental car counter, [Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office] said when announcing the grant in September. The terminal renovation will add a convention center that can be used while the airport runs. It will be available to the public, and designed so public use won’t interfere with airport operations. There will also be Wi-Fi upgrades and a new HVAC system aimed at preventing the transmission of airborne germs. Outdoors, the passenger pickup and drop-off area will be covered, with an extended canopy over the entrance to the airport, so when people either drop off or pick up passengers, they’re in a covered area. There will also be upgraded security doors and sprinklers, new passenger information display systems, and ‘design themes that reflect the airport’s surrounding community and character,’ according to a news release from the governor’s office.”
We commend OBPA and state officials for moving these improvements forward. Northern New York has much to offer people from other areas, and coming up with a new branding and marketing scheme for the airport will help lure them here.
