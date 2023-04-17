As authorities continue to work on the design for renovating the Ogdensburg International Airport, they’ll take on another important task.

Last year, the state Department of Transportation awarded $18 million to the facility through its Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. This will finance a project to renovate and expand the airport’s terminal as well as make exterior enhancements.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.