Spending time outdoors during colder months appeals to many people.
Cross-country and downhill skiing, snowmobiling ice skating, snowshoeing and tobogganing are a few of the activities that draw individuals outside. As long as they are prepared for the lower temperatures, they enjoy the experiences.
Some people love hiking in the winter. They feel exhilarated by the crisp fresh air and getting a good workout.
But those who choose to hike when it’s cold outside need to take precautions. A teenager learned this lesson the hard way last month when he became separated from his hiking partner in the High Peaks Wilderness Area and had to be rescued by rangers.
The Schenectady resident got lost Nov. 27 and found himself in snow up to his waist. Rangers located him early the next morning.
“The man’s hiking partner called from the Adirondak Loj trailhead to report that the pair had become separated and that they had last communicated at 5 p.m.; around 1 a.m., the 19-year-old called his father, then called 911, allowing responders to pinpoint his location. The young man was near the summit of Algonquin Peak in waist-deep snow, becoming lethargic and dozing off. A [state Department of Environmental Conservation] ranger kept him awake on the phone, helping prevent further injury,” according to a story by the Daily Gazette in Schenectady, published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “At 4:22 a.m., rangers reached the hiker, who was hypothermic and had lost feeling in his lower legs and feet. Rangers warmed him, provided food and drink, and assisted him to the trailhead where they met a Lake Placid ambulance at 6:35 a.m.; the hiker was taken to Adirondack Medical Center.”
First-responders acted diligently and professionally to track the young man down and bring him safely to receive medical treatment. Authorities highlighted points of this story to help people avoid making similar mistakes.
“Officials cited start time, clothing and forecast check changes that could have prevented the incident. The DEC detailed what led the Schenectady 19-year-old to be alone and stranded on the mountain in the first place,” the article reported. “The teen had actually started the day hiking with a friend, also 19, officials said. They started out from the Adirondak Loj center at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said. They intended to climb Wright, Algonquin, Boundary and Iroquois, officials said. The 19-year-old who was ultimately rescued had small spikes for his boots, not the suggested micro-spikes for icy conditions, officials said. He was also wearing hiking pants but no thermals. He also had an insulated shell over a sweatshirt, officials said. It rained, then snowed with 15-mph winds on a trail covered in ice, officials said.
“The friends first succeeded in summiting Wright, then returned to the junction to discuss the rest of their plans, officials said. They then started up Algonquin, the state’s second highest mountain. The friend, however, soon decided he couldn’t keep up, so he turned around and went back, officials said. The 19-year-old that would be rescued continued on and texted his friend at about 4:40 p.m. that he had made the summit. As he returned down, though, he became lost.”
Northern New York has breaktaking scenery, and people should enjoy the outdoors even in the winter. But they need to fully plan ahead to avoid running into problems.
