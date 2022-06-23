The Rensselaer Falls branch of the Canton Free Library is a gem in the heart of the village.
It is a charming space that evokes the memories of childhood with its historic built-in bookshelves, bird displays, stacks of board games and a rocking chair in the corner.
And while the library is quaint and homey, it doesn’t function all that well.
The library is one room. If kids are doing an activity in one corner and behaving like kids, it might be difficult for the adult at the technology center working on updating a resume.
A modern library is more than a repository for books. A modern library is expected to be more of a community center that offers spaces to meet, places to do work, room to create and often a place to relax, away from the fast-paced life many of us now live.
Now, the village of Rensselaer Falls, which owns the building in which the library is housed and uses it for meeting space, is working with the Canton Free Library to make improvements.
Using a grant for library construction that is available to the Canton Free Library, the plan is to start small, but make steady progress over the next few years.
The first step is to make obvious improvements to the existing space, Canton Free Library Director Emily Owen Hastings said.
The lighting needs to be updated from the institutional fluorescent bar lighting to something more modern. The old drop ceiling could be improved, electrical work done and the mold in the basement eradicated.
Then, an architect can be hired to explore the possibility of an addition.
If there can be space created for more than one room, the uses of the library would explode. Community groups and clubs could meet there. The library could host movie nights.
And, it could all be done without losing any of the charm that emanates from the existing space.
Libraries are an important part of any community. Keeping a library relevant, useful and inviting is always the way to go.
We urge continued cooperation between the village of Rensselaer Falls and the Canton Free Library.
We can’t wait to see what they come up with.
