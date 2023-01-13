Make a difference, volunteer

We all lead busy lives. That’s our mantra. Automation and computerization in the workplace, which were supposed to make it easier have mostly meant that there are fewer people responsible for more things.
Children participate in more and more activities that require parental attention. We are driving to hockey practice, staying up late with homework and spending our weekends shuffling kids back and forth from one activity to another.
Our responsibility to our families is many-faceted and exhausting.
But, we have another responsibility. Our communities.
Those activities your children participate in are organized by someone - most likely a volunteer.
There are volunteer boards throughout each community that address important issues like, planning, sustainability, recreation and libraries to name a few.
When those volunteer boards lack members or consist of people who have been there for years, with no respite, it is time for others to step up.
Linda M. Smith, president of the Morley Library Association, said her group needs more members - younger members
Ms. Smith has been president of the association since 2008. The association’s vice president, Joan M. Young has been either co-president or vice president since 2008.
Ms. Young and Ms. Smith stepped into their roles when the library was threatened with closure. The Morley Library was almost impossible to heat and had no bathroom. It was described in one news article at the time as a barn with books.
A determined group of people including Ms. Smith and Ms. Young got organized and saved the library.
Today, it is a charming and delightful space with bright lights, a new furnace and gleaming facilities.
The members of the association are older. They took their children to the library and are now taking their grandchildren and looking for new members to help shoulder the load.
Not all volunteer jobs are equal. For instance, members of the Canton Town Planning Board have recently held multiple meetings each month dealing with solar array applications.
Other volunteers meet only a few times a year.
All are vital and add to the quality of life in our community.
People who organize canoe races, book sales, parades, and a thousand other things need help and fresh faces with new ideas to keep their enterprises flourishing.
Look around and see if there is someplace you can offer a few hours of your time. You might find a new, fulfilling passion.
“You can’t just walk away from it,” Ms. Young said of her longevity at the Morley Library Association. “We all have a lot invested in it.”
