Make a difference, volunteer

The Morley Library,7230 Route 27 is part of the Canton Free Library system and is open Tuesday 12 - 3 p.m., Wednesday 4 - 6 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tom Graser/Plaindealer photo

We all lead busy lives. That’s our mantra. Automation and computerization in the workplace, which were supposed to make it easier have mostly meant that there are fewer people responsible for more things.

Children participate in more and more activities that require parental attention. We are driving to hockey practice, staying up late with homework and spending our weekends shuffling kids back and forth from one activity to another.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.