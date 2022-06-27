While the push for people to access medical advice online didn’t start during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the health care crisis certainly increased the importance of this service.
To avoid the risks of spreading the virus, many people began using telehealth technology to interact with medical professionals. This method allows patients to receive information on treatments they need for numerous conditions while protecting themselves from becoming infected or passing the virus on to others.
But a telehealth service also presents its share of challenges. Some people who use it to obtain counseling while improving their mental health believe holding sessions online makes them feel more disconnected from their therapists than they would if they meet in person.
The Adirondack Health Institute and Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization joined forces a few years ago in establishing the North Country Telehealth Partnership and enhance telehealth services for Northern New Yorkers. These groups recently launched two surveys and want feedback on what’s working well and how they can make this practice better.
“The North Country Telehealth Partnership has been in existence since 2015, with the aim of increasing access to health care through telehealth technology, especially in our rural areas,” Nancy DelMastro, telehealth project manager, said in a statement as reported in a news item published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Though usage of telehealth technology was gradually taking off between 2015 and 2019, its growth increased exponentially because of the [coronavirus] pandemic — from just 231 visits in 2015 to [more than] 128,000 in 2020 and [more than] 170,000 in 2021. Now that patients and their health care providers have more than likely had an opportunity to use telemedicine for visits, it is an excellent time to find out what their experiences were like. This information is key to helping us continually make improvements and reduce barriers to access to telemedicine options.”
The two surveys are for health care providers as well as community members who have used telehealth services. The areas of focus are Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties. Responses to the surveys will be taken through July 31.
Community members should visit http://wdt.me/a4wtuc to take this survey. For health care providers, the survey site is at http://wdt.me/96MfgP. People should help make strengthen telehealth services for everyone by taking the appropriate survey.
