Mental health stigma must be beaten

Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 10:35 am
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
This month serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health issues, break down stigma that can prevent people from seeking help, and highlight resources available for those in need of support.
The COVID-19 pandemic placed immense strain on individuals and society.
It underscored the need for mental health support and resources. The pandemic caused anxiety, disrupted routines and social connections, and exacerbated existing mental health conditions.
According to research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of adults in the United States have reported experiences of anxiety or depression that are linked to the pandemic. It is clear that mental health support and resources are essential.
Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to address the ongoing stigma and discrimination that can prevent individuals from seeking help for mental health issues.
By raising awareness and promoting open conversations about mental health, we can break down the barriers that prevent people from getting the care they need.
It is crucial that we continue to prioritize discussions around mental health so that we feel comfortable talking to loved ones, friends, and medical professionals about challenges we may be facing.
Mental health resources can include counseling and therapy, support groups, and crisis hotlines. By making these resources more visible and accessible, individuals can receive the help they need in a timely manner.
St. Lawrence County provides a gateway to mental health services
The St. Lawrence County Community Services Office oversees the mental health delivery system in the county and provides funding to a number of community agencies for the provision of services to individuals with mental illness and their families. Mental health services are available for adults, adolescents and children.
Mental Health Services include:
Emergency — crisis services
Inpatient — acute and intermediate levels of care
Outpatient treatment — individual and group
Residential/housing services
Community support programs — vocational support, respite, family support, peer support, self-help, socialization and recreational.
Mental Health Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the critical importance of mental health and wellbeing. During this challenging time, it is essential to support individuals struggling with mental health challenges, by raising awareness, breaking down stigma, and highlighting the available resources.
