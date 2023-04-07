New municipal building is justified

An artists rendering of the Main Street side of the proposed Canton Municipal Building. Drawing providedDr

The need to replace the Canton Municipal Building is obvious. On the night that Ariel L. Snyder and Bryan T. Cowell, architects from BCA Architects and Engineers of Watertown, presented a proposed plan at a joint meeting of the board, it was raining. Water was seeping under the three steps that lead up to the courtroom where meetings are held.

The building is not Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.