New York lawmakers have done it again.
With little notice, and less need, a law went into effect Aug. 1 that will most certainly increase the cost of auto insurance for all New Yorkers — especially single people.
As reported Wednesday by the Times, all car insurance providers in the state must now add supplemental spousal coverage to their plans regardless of whether they have a spouse.
The coverage is added whenever a New York resident gets a new policy, renews with their excising coverage or makes even a small change to their coverage, like an address change or vehicle addition.
With supplemental spousal coverage on an insured person’s plan, if the covered spouse is the driver during an accident where they are responsible, or any other kind of accident where the at-fault party has insufficient or no insurance, the spouse is entitled to whatever the policy bodily injury liability coverage is.
Supplemental spousal coverage has long been offered as an option on New York insurance policies, but the new law turns the coverage into an opt-out program, rather than an opt-in program.
Geico on Wednesday sent an email to customers giving notice of the change.
“Effective 8/1/23, New York law requires Supplemental Spousal Liability insurance to be included in your insurance policy unless specifically declined by the named insured in writing,” the Geico email to a customer stated.
“This coverage has been added to your policy with an impact to your premium. If you wish to decline the coverage, please use the “My Account” button below to log into your policy at geico.com, navigate to your coverages, view the Bodily Injury coverage option, and select your desired limits. Once you’ve selected your desired limits, follow the instructions to electronically sign the required form and confirm your selection.”
The effect can mean hundreds of dollars a year in extra insurance fees, depending on insurance plans, coverage and driving history.
New York already is the fourth most expensive state for full-coverage car insurance, according to Marketwatch. The average cost is $2,783 a year, and only Michigan, Connecticut and Florida are more expensive. This change will certainly keep New York in the top tier of expensive places to insure a vehicle.
Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, who has run an insurance firm for most of his professional life, told the Times he is opposed to the new mandate, as are most other people in the insurance industry.
“There is absolutely nothing that shows this needed to become a government-funded mandate,” he said Monday. “You always had it as an option, but now it’s a mandate.”
Sen. Neil D. Breslin, D-Albany, who chairs the Senate Insurance Committee and who carried the supplemental spousal coverage bill through the Senate in 2022 and supported its advancement this year, said that he feels it’s the job of the insurance companies to make this coverage and its implications clear for its customers, but also doesn’t want to see customers fall through the cracks and pay for coverage they have no chance at using.
“While this new law is scheduled to sunset in a few years, if changes do need to be made prior to that date to improve its implementation, I would certainly be willing to discuss them,” Breslin said.
The onus should be on the insurance company to inform their clients of the costs, and what is required by state law. The state does not need to be in the business of further legislating these decisions. This should be amended to an opt-in program so unsuspecting single drivers are not paying for something they do not need. It is hard enough for many New Yorkers to afford the staggering high cost of insuring their vehicles.
