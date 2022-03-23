This past week, I read an article that described a proposal for decorating your home.
The article was based on the information from a book titled “Living with What You Love.” I began to scan the article and then read the suggestions promoting decorating with what was described in one article as a “Joyful, Happiness Wall.”
Readers of this column certainly must realize by now if the word joy is mentioned, it will certainly gain my attention. I read further in the article to discover the suggestion that placing treasures from our family and our past on the walls of our home not only gives us a sense of history but will “lift our spirits” and, yes, bring joy.
One of the first suggestions was to decorate with family photos and cherished heirlooms. I smiled as I read these suggestions that we might place heirlooms and photographs on our walls. Anyone who has visited our home knows the walls are filled with photographs and treasures.
As I type this column, I can see a framed saying that my mother embroidered years ago. My grandmother’s coffee grinder is nearby.
I remember my grandmother grinding her coffee beans on the more than 100-year-old coffee grinder — which still works. I agree completely with the author of this article that having heirlooms nearby brings joy.
Also, within my view as I write this column, on my very own Happiness Wall is a photograph of Massena’s Anthony Creazzo with his military canine companion, Dar. The picture was taken during his service and is a reminder of not only his service but that of those in his family and of each soldier serving.
The early artwork (crayoned drawings) of our grandchildren is on the wall with a recent painting from our youngest artist son, Gregg. On a hallway wall is a wonderful crayoned drawing by our then-young granddaughter of the July 4 fireworks at the Mall in Massena. What a beautiful memory.
There is an autographed hockey stick from the former Massena Turbine’s Coach Bob Martinec and an autographed picture of Montreal Canadiens Matthieu Schneider. I had met this NHL player in the Massena Arena.
We visited about his play with the Canadiens. The next time he was visiting in Massena, he brought me his picture with the Canadiens complete with an autograph.
There are photographs of sons and their families and grandparents and parents, too, and so many plaques from friends and family with the most delightful quotes about coffee and friendships. One hallway is filled with graduation pictures and diplomas including the Dartmouth diploma of my father-in-law from 1916. Each item on our wall holds a special place in my heart —it is certainly a treasure and, yes, brings joy.
I am so pleased to say I have a Joyful Happiness Wall. Or perhaps I should say walls — each wall seems to be filled with pictures, memories and family heirlooms.
And for that I am most grateful. I agree with the author Monica Kosann that decorating with family photos brings joy.
If you don’t already have a Joyful Wall in your home, perhaps take time this week and print some of those beautiful photos on your phone and hang them on your own Joyful Wall.
SPRING HAS ARRIVED
I think we can honestly say spring has arrived. Officially spring began Sunday. But for me, spring officially arrived with a bouquet of pussy willows from our yard.
The Gardener always makes sure the first pussy willow buds are picked and shared. What a beautiful sign of a new warmer season.
Another wonderful sign of spring’s arrival is the announcement of the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway for shipping. A friend told me this week that the river was de-iced! What wonderful news.
For well more than 50 years, we have stopped at the Eisenhower Lock to watch ships passing through the lock system. What a joy and yet another marvelous sign of spring’s arrival.
SIGNS OF SPRING
Another beautiful sign of spring has been watching online the red-tailed hawks nesting at Cornell University in Ithaca. This week I watched as Big Red, the mother red-tailed hawk, took her beak and gently brought twigs and evergreen branches inward to form a nest perfect for her family. Later in the week, that same beak of a mother bird drew in her eggs, rolling them underneath her as she sits patiently waiting for her young to hatch.
As the deadline for this column drew near, there were three eggs in the nest. I watched the father red-tailed hawk, Arthur, took his turn on the nest Monday — turning the eggs and drawing them closer.
It is amazing to be able to watch the bird family. Just type Red-Tailed Hawk and Cornell into your computer’s search browser, and I am sure you will be able to find them. I am sure watching this bird family prepare for their young will bring you joy — and hope on a March morning.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.”
— S. Brown
