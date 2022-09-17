Sports are beginning to look like sports again. Practices started on time, games are being played, people are in the stands and along the sidelines.
There was the look of normalcy last year, but there was something hanging in the air. There was still the feeling that it could all end.
Now we have confidence. We head into the fall sports season ready to celebrate the hard work of the athletes and coaches and moms and dads and officials.
Let us this year, more than ever, respect the job that our sports referees and umpires and judges do.
We have seen the pleas from leagues. It is getting harder and harder to find people who want to referee youth and scholastic sports.
The main reason is the abuse that has become all too common.
Truesports.org has a seven-step guide to teaching respect for officials.
1. Referees have more training than players or spectators. You might know a lot about the game but referees have specific training on the rules of the game, how to observe and how to make tough calls.
2. If players are focused on the ref, they are not focused on the game. A player can’t control what the ref does but they can control on how they play the game.
3. Referees should be treated like coaches. Players can learn from the calls the referee makes. A solid understanding of the rules is key to playing a game well.
4. Rude teams don’t get close calls. Refs do their best to be fair, but they are still human. On a tough call that could go either way, a referee may be more likely to rule in favor of a team whose players (and coaches) have been respectful and focused on fair play throughout the game. Being polite is good strategy.
5. Yelling at officials models poor communication skills. For parents and coaches, it’s important to think about what yelling at refs teaches young athletes.
6. Try It before you criticize. Having athletes and parents try officiating during scrimmages at practices is a great way of illustrating the difficulties referees face.
7. Remember, it’s just a game. No missed call during a youth sports game is going to make or break an athlete’s career. Youth sports are an environment for learning about and falling in love with sports, not heaping pressure on athletes, coaches or officials.
We’re excited to get out and watch the competition. We hope all the kids, coaches, parents and officials have the best season possible.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.