Planning board meeting was exceptional

Congratulations are due for the Canton Town Planning Board. Its latest meeting was a model of decorum, organization, inclusion and efficiency.
Public meetings are an important part of any community. There are more of them than most people realize. How they are conducted can vary greatly.
In our experience, public meetings in Canton are well run and civil.
The Aug. 16 planning board meeting stands out because of the things it could have been, but was not.
The meeting began with a public hearing for a proposed solar farm on Judson Street Road.
Debra Backus, planning board chair, reminded people of the rules. Speakers were to stick to the topic, address the board (not others in attendance) and limit their comments to three minutes.
Tracy Sheesley, the owner of the land where the solar farm is proposed, spoke first.
He mentioned that he had prepared more than three minutes and Ms. Backus said there weren’t too many people there so he could go a bit longer.
He went a little longer than three minutes, but not much. Two people spoke out against the proposal. Carol Sheesley, Mr. Sheesley’s wife, read a letter and made her own comments.
The passion in the room was palpable.
The Sheesleys said they had given a lot to the community over the years. The solar farm would allow them to keep their small family farm operating and would have minimal impact.
A neighbor worried that the solar array could one day get bigger and would be more visible than the company claims now. She was concerned about the value of her property. Another opponent lamented the coming deluge of solar farm proposals throughout Canton and the loss of the traditional agricultural culture to alternative energy production.
Everyone spoke passionately, everyone spoke respectfully and everyone listened.
Ms. Backus reminded everyone that the board would take their comments into consideration, but their role was to follow the law that has been laid out by the town.
There are still a few steps to go before the planning board makes a decision. There will be a winning side and a losing side. Certainly, those on the losing side will not be pleased. But, they will not be able to say that there weren’t heard.
