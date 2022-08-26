Planning board meeting was exceptional

A 4.5-megawatt solar farm has been proposed for a 40-acre field that lies just beyond the tree line at the end of this road off Judson Street Road in Canton. Tom Graser/Plaindealer

Congratulations are due for the Canton Town Planning Board. Its latest meeting was a model of decorum, organization, inclusion and efficiency.

Public meetings are an important part of any community. There are more of them than most people realize. How they are conducted can vary greatly.

