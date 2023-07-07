As the thermometers soar into the 90s this week in the north country, it’s easy to advise people to stay indoors and be safe or go to a favorite lake or watering hole, but it’s an even better idea to inform people just how to be prepared and specific actions they could take.
There are websites that offer sound advice – one of them being the Red Cross site, which has a section titled “Extreme Heat Safety: Learn how to stay safe during a heat wave and how to treat heat-related illness like heat exhaustion” and offers the following helpful recommendations.
An extreme heat event is a series of hot days, much hotter than average for a particular time and place, the Red Cross explains, and extreme heat is deadly and kills more people than any other weather event. Climate change is making extreme heat events more frequent, more severe, and last longer, it also says.
The Red Cross advises what people should do before extreme heat occurs, such as learning how to stay hydrated.
“An average person needs to drink about three quarters of a gallon of water daily,” its site states.”
It also recommends avoiding sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.
The Red Cross suggests making a plan to stay cool.
Do not rely only on electric fans during extreme heat, as when temperatures are in the high 90s, fans may not prevent heat-related illness, the Red Cross warns, and taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.
Spending a few hours each day in air conditioning can help prevent heat illness, the agency adds, and if you have air conditioning, be sure that it is in working order.
If you do not have air conditioning or if there is a power outage, find locations where you can stay cool, the Red Cross suggest, and provided such examples as a public library, shopping mall, or a public cooling center.
Additional resources may be available from local government or community groups, Also, make sure you have plenty of lightweight, loose clothing to wear.
Create a support team of people you may assist and who can assist you, it is suggested, and check in with them often to make sure that everyone is safe.
The Red Cross also recommends learning emergency skills, such as learning how to recognize and respond to heat illness and learning first aid and CPR.
In some extreme cases, excessive heat can cause power outages, so it is suggested that you should be ready to live without power, gas, and water. Some of the Red Cross advice is to: Plan for your electrical needs, including cell phones and medical equipment. Talk to your doctor. Plan for backup power.
And just as important is understanding the types of alerts you may receive and plan to respond when you receive them: A “watch” means be prepared, and a “warning” means take action.
Anyone in immediate need of help, should contact your local Red Cross.
