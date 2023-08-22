Despite numerous investigations and lawsuits, members of the family who own Purdue Pharma have not been held personally liable for the severe harm they caused countless Americans with one of their products.
Purdue Pharma put its drug OxyContin on the market in the mid-1990s. A powerful opioid used for pain relief, company representatives claimed that only a tiny portion of its users would become addicted.
This assertion turned out to be wildly false, and OxyContin helped propel an opioid epidemic across the country. Drugs of this potency were primarily used in situations where patients confronted extreme pain from fatal diseases such as cancer. But officials at Purdue Pharma sold the medical establishment on the idea that any pain was too much pain, so why not prescribe effective drugs for just about any condition?
The resulting epidemic strained the health care and law enforcement resources of many communities. Crime skyrocketed as more people became hooked on OxyContin. It soon became a drug not merely for those seeking relief from pain but for also people looking for a new way to get high.
Purdue Pharma struck a deal to resolve numerous lawsuits a few years ago. In May, a federal appeals court approved a plan for the company to seek bankruptcy protection while shielding members of the Sackler family, who own Purdue Pharma, from any further litigation.
They settlement called for payments of up to $6 billion to plaintiffs, including state and municipal governments. The Sacklers agreed to give up any ownership they have in the company.
But the Biden administration objected to this plan and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review it. Administration officials said that federal bankruptcy courts do not have the authority to give the Sacklers such immunity given that they haven’t sought bankruptcy protection themselves, according to a Bloomberg News story published Aug. 10 in the Watertown Daily Times.
The Supreme Court recently agreed to put a temporary hold on the settlement and review the case. It will hear arguments in December with a decision expected early next year.
Purdue Pharma joined advocates for opioid victims in urging the Supreme Court to allow the deal to proceed. A review by the high court would delay the resolution of this case sought by many people affected by the epidemic.
This is a good point, but we agree with the Supreme Court on this issue. It must be reviewed to determine if members of the Sackler family may be shielded from further lawsuits.
Purdue Pharma representatives provided deceptive information about OxyContin, which contributed to the opioid crisis. Some members of the Sackler family were involved in the day-to-day operations of the company, and the Sacklers were rewarded by the drug’s success to the tune of billions of dollars.
It’s preposterous that they should be immune from future lawsuits. This is their product, and they allowed the epidemic to occur.
They need to be held accountable for their actions, but they want to avoid further liability. Between 2008 and 2018, they withdrew an estimated $10 billion from Purdue Pharma and placed much of this in off-shore accounts and trusts that were out of reach from litigants, according to court documents.
It’s good that the Supreme Court will review this case by the end of this year and issue a ruling early next year. Members of the Sackler family must confront the damage they’ve done to our nation, and the high court’s examination of this case should provide more clarity.
