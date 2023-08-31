The city tried something new this year when it came time for the annual tax auction.
Rather than sell all properties to the highest bidder, with nothing considered other than the purchase price covering back taxes, a request for proposal process was created to see that the properties were redeveloped into usable housing and placed back on tax rolls.
So far, according to a story published in the Times on Monday, seven of eight houses sold recently are under construction with strong hopes for an eight.
Blighted properties have been dragging down neighborhoods in Watertown for years. There have been numerous attempts by the city to correct the lingering issue, but this appears to have the greatest potential yet.
Under this scenario buyers were required to pay off the back taxes, penalties and interest and also show their plans for work. That has included repairs or replacing roofs, extensive interior and exterior remodeling and updating heating systems.
The city planning department used a request for proposals process, or RFP, to seek interest from developers. It’s the first time that the city used that method - a process normally used for commercial properties - to sell the homes, Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, told the times in February.
“This is really new,” he said. “We have some really good projects.”
Under the program, the city hopes to provide home ownership when possible, Lumbis said. The city received a total of 16 proposals from developers interested in fixing up eight houses, with some receiving multiple proposals. The city used a rating system to select the developers, Lumbis said.
Proposals were evaluated based on several criteria, including the proposed work scope, the amount of their investment, the proposed purchase price and how much time it would take to complete the repairs.
On Monday night, the City Council agreed to sell the two most recent houses — 219/221 W. Lynde St. and 256 N. Pleasant St. — to developers under the second phase of the program.
Five others were sold to developers previously.
“I think, so far, it’s gone well,” Lumbis said Monday.
This time, a duplex at 219/221 W. Lynde St. was sold to Matteson Property Management for $6,724, while Rios Renovations LLC purchased 256 N. Pleasant St. for $4,714.
Matteson Property Management plans to invest $92,400 into the duplex on West Lynde Street. Rios plans to put in $56,700 for the North Pleasant Street property.
Both houses are going through complete renovations that includes new exterior siding, kitchens and bathrooms, HVAC systems, plumbing and interior improvements. The duplex also will get a new roof and front porch.
Though early, this seems like the right solution to fixing some of the city’s worst properties. It’s good for the city, it is good for the buyer who will certainly see a return on their investment, and it’s good for people in need of housing.
This should be a model that is replicated in other communities, and we encourage this to continue in the city.
We applaud those who took the risk to invest in the properties and hope that they are pleased with their opportunities.
