As the 2023 fair season comes to a close with the New York State fair up next, north country residents should take a moment to reflect upon just how important the fairs are to so many people who call this region home.
Hats off to the fair boards in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Franklin counties, agricultural societies, and all those who make these events possible and successful year in and year out.
The county fair is a tradition that resonates pure Americana and is a staple event of many rural communities across the country. The origin of the fair dates back to 1811, when, according to the International Association of Fairs and Expos, the concept was started by Elkanah Watson, a New England farmer, who organized the Berkshire Agricultural Society and created an event — known then as a Cattle Show — in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. “It was not a market, and was more than just an exhibit of animals — it was a competition, with prize money paid for the best exhibits of oxen, cattle, swine and sheep,” the IAFE website states.
Jefferson County saw its 206th edition of the county fair this year, maintaining its badge of being the longest continually operating fair in the country.
Today county fairs have blossomed to include attractions such as rides, a variety of performances and concerts and a means for local organizations to inform people of their services and crafters and vendors to display and sell their wares. And let’s not forget the food — from taffy and fried dough to chile cheese fries to sausage and pepper subs, the fair now provides a plethora of fares to satisfy most any appetite.
The county fair’s modern main trademark remains the same: Huge smiles on young children.
Indeed, many people can reflect upon their first experiences and fond memories of going to the fair. For many rural families it is the highlight of the summertime as the upcoming school year beckons for children.
The fair is virtually a last hurrah for kids, a time of fun, cotton candy, rides and adventure.
Each time reporters ventured through the fairgrounds this summer, smiles and laughter were plentiful on every part of the venue — from midway to the livestock barns to the grandstand and food area. Smiles, that’s what it’s all about.
Fair organizers put a lot of effort throughout the year to plan and organize, to attract performers, improve the fairgrounds and make the fair better each year — and it’s no easy task.
Those who come to the fair to showcase their livestock or bring some form of attraction put a lot of work into making sure fairgoers have a memorable experience — and most importantly, keep true Americana alive and well in the north country.
But with all the tradition, the fair provides not only memories that will last a lifetime, but something even more priceless: Smiles, fun and laughter.
The last big fair of the season starts next Wednesday. Preparations for the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse are underway, and this week 800 pounds of butter is now being sculpted for the 55th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture. So if you missed one of our local fairs this year, there’s one more chance.
