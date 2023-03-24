We fully back the Canton Village Board of Trustees’ recent resolution to support lowering the speed limit on the east end of Route 11 in the village.
We fully back the Canton Village Board of Trustees’ recent resolution to support lowering the speed limit on the east end of Route 11 in the village.
The speed limit on Route 11 through most of the village is 30 mph.
Eastbound travelers see the speed limit tick up to 40 mph shortly after the railroad crossing on East Main.
There has been a build-up of businesses along this stretch over recent years. A center turning lane that lets cars turn left and get out of the traffic flow to await opportunities to turn has allowed this increase in activity to remain safe.
After you pass by the two hotels and two shopping centers, the lanes decrease to two and then the speed limit goes from 40 to 55 as drivers climb the hill toward the village line.
Two hazards emerge once the speed limit reaches 55 mph, or, to be realistic, at least 60 mph.
First, the descent and ess turn below the railroad underpass, then two business entrances, Route 11 Truck and Equipment Sales, and the St. Lawrence Health System Medical Campus.
The underpass can be tricky. In the winter, it is often icy and during rainy weather, water often puddles up there. People unfamiliar with the underpass can go into it too fast if the conditions are anything less than perfect.
There are no turn lanes to get cars out of traffic making left turns. That leaves people who have just revved up to 60 mph forced to step on the brakes when the vehicle in front of them stops to turn left.
It is safe to say that many Canton residents have seen or been part of many close calls in this short stretch of road.
Several attempts have been made to lower the speed limit but have yet to be successful.
If the speed can’t be controlled, other measures should be taken - a flashing light, warning signs that stand out, rumble strips.
The town and village need to keep pushing Albany lawmakers as they have. It would be better to have the influence of local people get the changes made rather than a tragic crash.
