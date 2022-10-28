Daylight Saving Time ends in two Sundays from today — Nov. 6 to be precise.
This is the good one. It is the one that gives you an extra hour of sleep.
It is the good one if you don’t consider that this is the time change that plunges us into darkness in the late afternoon.
Tom A. Langen, a professor of biology at Clarkson University, published a paper in the Journal of Environmental Management in 2021 titled, “Effect of Daylight Saving Time clock shifts on white-tailed deer-vehicle collision rates.”
We don’t have to go into detail on what the paper showed.
When it gets dark earlier, when dusk comes before people head home from work, driving gets more dangerous.
Consider the deer, consider the Amish buggies, consider the kids coming home from practice or going to their part-time job.
Deer don’t care about time. They move with the weather and the sun. They will be trying to cross the road at the same time relative to the rotation of the Earth, no matter what we humans want to call it — 5 p.m.? 6 p.m.? Deer don’t care.
It gets dark every day, and when it gets dark, driving gets more dangerous.
Halloween is the Monday before the time shift. That’s a good thing. But, it is still going to get dark and it is still going to get dark because of where we live latitudinally.
When the sun goes down — or when the sun starts to go down — please slow down.
We have a long winter ahead of us with plenty of time to get things done. There is no reason to rush.
