Solar project must be compatible with Canton

Looking north on Route 11 toward Canton from the intersection with Old Route 11, right, and O’Horo Road, left. A proposed Rich Road solar project would fill both sides of the road with panels. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

 Tom Graser

When William M. Buchan, the attorney who is working with the town and village of Canton on solar issues, told village trustees on April 19 that the odds of stopping EDF Renewables from installing a 1,700-acre solar project were “infinitesimally small,” he wasn’t telling anyone paying attention, something they didn’t already know.

New York state has an aggressive timetable for decarbonizing its electricity system. By 2030, the goal is to move toward 70% renewables. In 2040, the goal is 100% carbon-free electricity. By 2050, the goal is a carbon-neutral economy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.