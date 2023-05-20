Republicans in the state Senate have introduced a bill to compel the state to return some of the federal money it’s taking away from counties for public health initiatives.
In the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget, state legislators implemented their plan to eventually use all of money from the enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage program. Earlier this year, it looked like lawmakers had rejected Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s proposal to divert these funds to Albany. But the provision was reinserted back into the budget, which was passed May 1.
The Federal Medical Assistance Percentage program calculates rates paid to states and counties for Medicaid costs. The enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage program determines rates paid to states and counties for expenses related to the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program.
While eFMAP funds were created to cover CHIP expenses, states have used them to pay for increased Medicaid enrollments. The federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid eligibility. It also raised eFMAP funding for states from 2015 to 2019.
The ACA required the federal government to pay 100% of state expenses for certain newly enrolled participants in Medicaid until 2016. This percentage was reduced to 90% by 2020, where it remains.
The rates paid through the FMAP and eFMAP differ. So the eFMAP rate applies when states use these funds to cover their Medicaid costs.
“The state received $625 million in eFMAP funding in 2024, which the counties expected would come to them when drawing up their annual spending plans last year. Under the budget, the state could absorb up to $1 billion in eFMAP money,” according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Jefferson County’s 2024 budget, which went into effect on Jan 1, set aside $18 million for Medicaid alone, with $2.5 million anticipated in eFMAP funding. Lewis County has a $5 million Medicaid budget and was expecting $700,000 in eFMAP money. St. Lawrence County has a $20.4 million annual Medicaid budget and expected $3.08 million in eFMAP money for 2024.
“As the counties and the state operate on separate fiscal years, it appears likely that a state intercept in this budget year would impact the counties before they get a chance to adjust their spending plans, putting the counties on the hook for millions in unanticipated expenses,” the article reported. “Language in the state budget this year instituted a 50% interception for this fiscal year, and a 75% interception next year, although the details of what amount will actually be taken won’t be clear until the state’s financial plan for 2024 is made available in the coming weeks.”
State Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, joined 17 of his GOP colleagues from upstate communities in sponsoring a measure to ensure the state continues to share these federal funds with counties. Losing this money would be a major loss to municipal governments and impair their ability to provide other vital services.
“Property taxpayers are rightly outraged by [Hochul’s] plan to shift more Medicaid burden onto them,” Walczyk said in the story. “Likewise, the seven counties of the 49th Senate District all know how massive this theft of programmed federal money is. What they’re doing is wrong, and we should immediately take up this legislative fix to reverse the damage.”
Residents should call state authorities and let them know that they strongly endorse the plan set forth by Senate Republicans. They can’t be allowed to rob the counties of money that’s been allocated to them as such an act would severely harm upstate communities.
