Republicans in the state Senate have introduced a bill to compel the state to return some of the federal money it’s taking away from counties for public health initiatives.

In the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget, state legislators implemented their plan to eventually use all of money from the enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage program. Earlier this year, it looked like lawmakers had rejected Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s proposal to divert these funds to Albany. But the provision was reinserted back into the budget, which was passed May 1.

