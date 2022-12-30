Thanks to those who made Christmas possible

As we look back at 2022, we are most thankful for the abundance of people in our community who put service to others first.
It starts early in the holiday season when you begin to see the call to help those who don’t have the means to have a proper celebration.
So many people in our community, especially children, would have a bleak holiday it not for the folks who offer up some money to benefit others. The money is crucial, but the time that volunteer organizers put into collecting the money and collecting the food, clothing, and vouchers is invaluable. You can always make more money - time cannot be replenished.
As the storm on Christmas Eve took hold of the region, hundreds of volunteers answered all types of rescue calls. From people trapped in their cars because of the blinding snow or crashes to helping people who lost power at home find shelter from the bitter cold. When Christmas arrived, another set of volunteers made their presence known.
Town, village and state snowplow drivers spent hours away from their families trying to keep roads clear if only to make it possible for first responders to answer their calls. Even with a travel ban, the regular rescue calls keep coming in, older people fall, people get sick and need attention, emergencies don’t stop, and people can’t wait because of the weather.
And then some folks do the things that need to be done. The people who work at the hospitals, dispatch the responders, and keep convenience stores, markets, gas stations, and hotels running.
Many of us got to stay home, snuggle up, spend a leisurely Christmas while the storm raged outside.
The storm only accentuated what the volunteers and essential workers do every year to make Christmas possible for the rest of us.
Thank you very much to the plow drivers, the volunteer first responders, the professional first responders, the store clerks, the hotel workers, the hospital staff and others who worked through the storm and through Christmas. We are grateful for your sacrifice and dedication to helping others.
