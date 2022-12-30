Thanks to those who made Christmas possible

On Christmas Eve morning the streets were quiet in downtown Canton. Village workers had the streets an sidewalks clear. Fortunately, most had the option to stay home. Thanks to those that kept the community operating through the storm. Tom Graser/Plaindealer photo

As we look back at 2022, we are most thankful for the abundance of people in our community who put service to others first.

It starts early in the holiday season when you begin to see the call to help those who don’t have the means to have a proper celebration.

