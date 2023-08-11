If you haven’t been to a farmers market this year or have never been to a farmers market, now is the time to go.
In Canton, we are lucky. The village park fills up with vendors twice a week. You can find the freshest vegetables available each Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 31. Many were in the field earlier in the day.
The abundance in August is fantastic. Tomatoes, cucumbers, melons, corn, peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, lettuce, kale, eggplant, cabbage and beets are piled up on tables ringing the park.
You can also find wine, local meats, honey, baked goods, crafts and sushi.
It is a good place to meet old friends and make new ones.
Often there is live music and plenty of great conversation with vendors who are always happy to talk about their wares.
Many of the vendors take credit or debit cards and if they don’t, GardenShare will let you use your card for tokens you can exchange for goods. It is effortless.
Buying fresh local foods is the best way to spend your grocery money, whether you do so at a farmers market or a roadside stand or through a Community Supported Agriculture plan. The money stays in the area and is spent at other businesses in the community, doubling its impact at least.
And nothing beats the flavor of fresh vegetables. A local tomato is so much better than a supermarket tomato. That is not even debatable.
We love the atmosphere of the Village Park on farmers market day; Downtown Canton is extra lively for a few hours twice a week. It is like a carnival where the cotton candy and fried dough are replaced with sweet corn and cantaloupe.
