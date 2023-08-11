Now is the time to visit the farmers market Fresh vegetables in abundance

Vegetables are in abundance at the farmers market in August. Tom Graser/Plaindealer

If you haven’t been to a farmers market this year or have never been to a farmers market, now is the time to go.

In Canton, we are lucky. The village park fills up with vendors twice a week. You can find the freshest vegetables available each Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 31. Many were in the field earlier in the day.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.