There is one ash tree in the Canton Village Park. It is being inoculated to protect it while other ash trees in the village are being culled. Ash trees across the county, the state and the country are falling to the chain saw before they fall to the emerald ash borer beetle.
The ash borer beetle is tiny but it doesn’t take long for the nonnative insect to destroy a tree that has a long history in our country.
The Telecaster electric guitar was introduced by Leo Fender in 1951. It was made from the wood of both white and green ash.
According to the Fender website, the wood of the ash is “remarkably resonant and sweet-sounding, with clearly chiming highs, defined midrange, and strong low end.”
In Major League Baseball, most players once used bats made from the wood of ash trees. Last year, 70% of players used bats made from maple while most of the rest used birch.
On the Louisville Slugger website, ash is not a choice among its custom wood bats.
Native Americans use the black ash for basket weaving, a tradition that goes back beyond memory.
The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, or SLELO PRISM, was formed in 2011 to combat the spread of invasive species and mitigate their threats in our region. Its stated mission is to protect native habitats, biodiversity, natural areas and freshwater resources by placing an emphasis on prevention, early detection, rapid response, education and outreach.
The list of invasive species SLELO PRISM is taking action against is long. Here are just some of the species on the list that are being managed because they are considered too prevalent to be eradicated: Asian clam, curly-leaf pondweed, emerald ash borer, Eurasian watermilfoil, European frogbit, feral swine, leafy spurge, purple loosestrife, round goby, spotted knapweed, wild parsnip and zebra quagga mussel.
That’s just a partial list.
The work the SLELO PRISM is doing is important and can’t be done without the help of the public.
