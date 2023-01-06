We can blame two things for the gap between the budget for the Canton Central School capital project and the actual bids for the project: a world that is moving very fast and a process that, by necessity, moves very slowly.
It takes a long time to plan a project as transformational as the Canton capital project.
While the school board and the school administration planned and studied the static objects that are the school’s facilities, the world sped along.
The two years of pandemic, inflation and supply chain irregularities only added to the out-of-synced situation.
This is a massive project that includes relocating the pool to the high school athletic complex; relocating and renovating the career and technical education classroom; rehabbing the performance auditorium; upgrading cafeteria equipment and expanding service lines; re-positioning the soccer field and increasing parking by an estimated 140 to 160 spaces; construction of a new artificial turf athletic field behind J.M. McKenney Middle School; replacement of water and sewer lines; and replacement of failing bus garage infrastructure.
Superintendent Ronald P. Burke and the project’s managers knew there was likely a shortfall when they put together the bid documents. Instead of submitting the project as a whole, they created optional portions so that parts could be cleaved off to fit the budget.
When they looked at the trimmed-down project, the board discovered it didn’t work.
Mr. Burke described it as dominoes.
Each aspect of the project leads into the next part. If you do one, you have to do the next.
Board members decided that when voters approved the project in May 2021, it was not just the budget they were supporting but also the improvements to the school.
So, here we are. Voters, on Feb. 14, will decide whether to add $10 million to the project budget. The project is still eligible for 90% state aid, so that the amount taxpayers will pick up is small, about $10 per year for a $100,000 property.
The board made the right move in voting to complete the project. The project will add amenities to the school, making the community a better place and improving its students’ experience.
We urge voters to vote yes on the referendum on Feb. 14.
