Watch out for cyclists

Soon it will be warm enough to ride bicycles every day. Keep the roads safe. Tom Graser/Plaindealer

With the occasional arrival of warmer weather, it’s no surprise that children and adults are excited to get out and enjoy outdoor activities. Bicycling is one of the most popular activities for children. It provides them with the opportunity to explore their surroundings and get some exercise at the same time.

All drivers must remain watchful for children on bicycles. Cyclists are vulnerable when sharing the road with cars.

