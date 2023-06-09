Watch out for cyclists

With the occasional arrival of warmer weather, it’s no surprise that children and adults are excited to get out and enjoy outdoor activities. Bicycling is one of the most popular activities for children. It provides them with the opportunity to explore their surroundings and get some exercise at the same time.
All drivers must remain watchful for children on bicycles. Cyclists are vulnerable when sharing the road with cars.
Parents are responsible for teaching their children about road rules, but drivers also play a significant role in ensuring safety.
Children often lack the experience and judgment to anticipate potential hazards, making it essential for drivers to watch them closely while navigating the roads.
This is especially true in residential areas, parks frequented by children like Bend in the River, Canton Central School and anywhere children are likelier to ride their bikes.
Drivers should be mindful of their speed. It can be challenging to stop quickly if a child unexpectedly crosses in front of them. Even the slightest inattention can result in disastrous consequences, making it essential to remain vigilant.
Distracted driving poses a significant threat to cyclists of all ages. Texting, eating, and other distractions can impair a driver’s ability to pay attention to their surroundings, and it can take just one second for a distracted driver to cause a crash.
Every time you get behind the wheel, you must put down your phone and focus on the road ahead.
As we head into summer and more children take to the streets on their bikes, drivers need to take extra care to ensure the safety of our youngest and most vulnerable road users A little bit of caution and attention can go a long way in keeping everyone safe on the roads.
