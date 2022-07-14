We rely on safe water

You turn the tap on and the water comes out. It is something most people don’t think about.
The water flows into your house. You drink it, you cook with it, you wash with it and you eventually flush it. Where it comes from and where it goes is hardly a consideration.
Behind the scenes, however, people are working hard to make sure that we continue to take water for granted.
Members of the Canton Village Board of Trustees are working from a recently updated pre-engineering plan that spells out about $13 million in needed work.
Top priorities in the plan include replacing the 100-year-old pipeline that brings the water 6 miles from Waterman Hill to the village, completing the work on a second source for water inside the village, refurbishing the water tower on Judson Street and installing more than 800 smart water meters.
The plan was first prepared in 2016 and portions of it were completed in 2021 with the extension of village water and sewer to the Maple Hill subdivision on the western banks of the Grasse River across from Bend in the River Park and the Recreation Pavilion.
And the village is close to completing work to acquire a secondary water source behind 80 E. Main St.
Key to getting the work done is finding funding, and Mayor Michael E. Dalton said Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriquez is working to secure infrastructure grants.
Even though most of the work is taking place in the background of daily life, there will come a time when it will be something that residents will need to deal with.
Infrastructure work will cause disruptions. People will need to make accommodations for water meter installations. And even though the village has some room for bonding in its budget, there is a possibility of rate increases in the future to keep the water flowing.
Any price we eventually pay, in inconvenience or in actual dollars, is worth the peace of mind knowing we have reliable, safe water in our homes and businesses.
