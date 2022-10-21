We are still a few days short of Halloween and almost a month away from Thanksgiving, but it is not too early to start thinking about Christmas shopping.
You don’t have to start shopping — let’s not get crazy — let’s just start thinking about it.
On Saturday, merchants in downtown Canton will be participating in Flannel Fest. Wear Flannel, shop local, is the catch phrase for the event.
Brooke E. Rouse, owner of Grasse River Outfitters, said the event is an opportunity for downtown business people to give locals a look at what they have to offer before the intense Christmas shopping begins.
When you shop local for Christmas, you are buying more than presents for your family.
The money you use with an online retailer is gone. Those dollars are, if we are lucky, off to another part of the country, or worse, off to another country.
Money spent locally lingers.
It buys Christmas presents for business owners and employees. And if they spend their money locally, like you would expect, it takes another trip around the community.
Small business owners, like the folks who run our downtown businesses, and those in Canton who aren’t in downtown, work hard.
If you were downtown on Thursday nights in June or Wednesday nights in September, you got to enjoy Music on Main — free entertainment in the middle of the week.
Shop downtown this weekend, pick up some gifts, maybe get a pizza or a gift certificate or a pastry or a parka. There is quite a variety available in just a few blocks.
Then we can stop thinking about Christmas until a more appropriate time, like Nov. 6 when Daylight Saving Time ends.
