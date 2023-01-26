2 sides oppose each other for its own sake

In the country’s world of politics, we are divided between two political parties: Democrats vs. Republicans. If one proposes something, the other party automatically opposes it. It is one ongoing war of each party opposing the other.

Now take a look at our local situation. It is Mayor Jeffrey Smith and Councilwoman Sarah Compo Pierce vs. Council members Lisa Ruggiero, Cliff Olney and Pat Hickey. These factions cannot agree on or support the other on anything, except maybe on what day it is, most recently the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.