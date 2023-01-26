2 sides oppose each other for its own sake

In the country’s world of politics, we are divided between two political parties: Democrats vs. Republicans. If one proposes something, the other party automatically opposes it. It is one ongoing war of each party opposing the other.
Now take a look at our local situation. It is Mayor Jeffrey Smith and Councilwoman Sarah Compo Pierce vs. Council members Lisa Ruggiero, Cliff Olney and Pat Hickey. These factions cannot agree on or support the other on anything, except maybe on what day it is, most recently the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club.
