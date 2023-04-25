Let us celebrate Earth Day all year long. Besides recycling newspapers, magazines, glass, plastics, old medicines, paints and cleaning materials, there are other actions you can take that will also contribute to a cleaner environment.
Leave your car at home. For local trips in the neighborhood, walk or ride a bike.
Depending upon where you live, consider a local bus or para-transit services. Most of these systems are funded with your tax dollars including grants from the Federal Transit Administration. They use less fuel and move far more people than do cars.
Many employers offer transit checks to help subsidize a portion of the costs. Utilize your investments and reap the benefits. You’ll be supporting a cleaner environment and be less stressed upon arrival at your final destination.
Many employers allow employees to telecommute and work from home full and part time. Others use alternative work schedules, which afford staff the ability to avoid rush hour gridlock.
This saves travel time and can improve mileage per gallon. You could join a car or van pool to share the costs of commuting.
Use a hand-powered lawn mower instead of a gasoline or electric one. Rake your leaves instead of using gasoline powered leaf blowers. The amount of pollution created by gasoline-powered lawn mowers or leaf blowers will surprise you.
A cleaner environment starts with everyone.
The writer is a transportation advocate and historian who previously served as a director for the Federal Transit Administration, Region 2/New York office of operations and program management.
