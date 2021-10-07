A fish ladder for migrating Salmon and Steelhead Trout at the 21-foot Beebee Island (Mill Street) Dam would be a compelling natural phenomenon, attracting tourists and creating a Salmon River atmosphere for the upper 70 miles of the Black River.
The fish ladder would be constructed by Brookfield Renewables under its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license No. 2538. FERC specifies in licensing paragraphs the procedure under the contract for Brookfield Renewables to require a fish ladder at Beebee Island.
The government agency necessarily responsible for obtaining FERC authority for the long-awaited fish ladder at Beebee Island is the Watertown Planning Department. The fish ladder would give our city branding for abundant water, hydropower, recreation and as a sustainable resource. This is most attractive in this era of mobile work.
Beebee Island contributed to the founding of Watertown more than two centuries ago. The island’s dams initiated branding of the Black River for its legendary industrial empire. Thomas Edison also recognized Beebe Island branding by his innovative street lights initially installed in Watertown in 1880.
David Graf
Watertown
