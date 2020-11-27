A government should not fight its residents

I would like to take an opportunity to expose a slimy and discouraging reality that affects us all. I hope this letter will be informative and help drive a conversation that will lead to legislation to establish laws and penalties to rein in what is a disgraceful practice.
The Watertown City Council was recently admonished by a state Supreme Court judge for what the court considered a cover-up and bad faith actions. I am so thankful to WWNY-TV/7 News and the Watertown Daily Times for exposing this cover-up and fighting for the taxpayers’ right to know.
What is not part of this story is that town and municipal boards use taxpayer money on attorneys who are not operating in the best interests of the taxpayers. This is a prime example of an attorney representing the board’s personal interests over that of the taxpayers, who actually pay the bill. This should be considered an illegal misappropriation of taxpayer funds.
Using tax money for personal reasons should not be allowed. It seems clear that members of the Watertown City Council wanted to protect their personal reputations and had personal political motives driving decisions to spend taxpayer funds on attorney fees that protected them and not the city of Watertown. How can this be legal?
The city of Watertown‘s attorney is Robert Slye. He also represents the town of Alexandria where I live. I and a group of residents have taken our town to court to force an audit of water and sewer funds that the town refused to perform. Mr. Slye worked diligently to stop residents from receiving an audit.
The statute required 25 affidavits from residents who wanted the audit. Despite having provided 50 affidavits, the town of Alexandria still refused to perform an audit and used our tax dollars to argue against its own residents in court that an audit was not needed.
Thankfully, the court ruled in favor of the residents and the audit is underway. Call me crazy, but is this not the government fighting its residents?
I have no problem with attorneys representing clients. My question is, who is the client in these matters? Do they represent the boards personally, or do they represent the municipality and therefore the taxpayers of the municipality? It seems there needs to be strict guidelines or laws to address this issue.
Dan Peterson
Redwood
