We wish to extend a hearty thank you to all our supporters — businesses and organizational sponsors as well as individual walkers — who supported our annual Fall SOS Walk in Massena on Oct. 20. For 25 years now, our Greater Massena Ministerial Association has sponsored and organized the SOS (Stamp Out Starvation) Walk to support local agencies who provide food assistance in our area.
Because of your generosity, we were able to realize nearly $6,000 in funds to support some of our community food support initiatives. Those who benefitted from your support include food pantries of St. Vincent dePaul, Massena Neighborhood Center and the Salvation Army; Community Free Meal at First United Methodist Church of Massena; and Massena Meals on Wheels.
On behalf of the faith communities whose pastoral staff members comprise the Greater Massena Ministerial Association, we thank you again. Without your help, it could not have been the success it was this year.
Rev. Justin Cardinal (president)
Rev. Charles Shearer (vice president)
Rev. Rachael Jordan (secretary)
Rev. Mark Reilly (treasurer)
Massena
The writers are officers of the Greater Massena Ministerial Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.