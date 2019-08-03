After years now of having only a women’s shelter for the homeless and wasting a lot of government money on motels at $80 a night for the men, maybe they should approve the next attempt to put up a men’s shelter or even a shelter for men and women!
I mean, $80 a night adds up to $2,400 a month and up to $29,200 a year — and that is only for one man!
There are far more than that who end up needing shelter here.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Jessica Durham
Carthage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.